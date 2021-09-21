First NZ now UK

Two, they say in the world of statistics, is a trend. And now that two countries have cancelled their cricket tours to Pakistan over what are clearly very frivolous excuses, it can be safely said that there is now a clear trend of avoiding Pakistan; as if to teach it a lesson. The situation is made all the more complex because neither side has presented any solid reasons for the cancellations. There’s no way security was the central issue, because the kind of protection fleet the New Zealand team was given upon arrival was truly fool proof; which is why their own security teams accepted them in the first place.

This makes for a very awkward situation for new PCB Chairman Rameez Raja. He’s having to face a full-blown crisis right at the outset. Therefore, this is really going to be a trial by fire by him. So far he’s handled things very maturely, urging the Pakistani players to channel their anger and frustration towards improving their performance on the ground. But the next phase, in which he said PCB would approach the ICC, is going to be a lot more complex. The Pakistani cricket fraternity should be forgiven for suspecting things other than cricket to be behind this scandal. And Rameez has been pretty open about the fact that the clout of the Indian lobby at the ICC, which his mostly likely responsible for all this, will make things rather difficult for PCB. But things will become clearer soon enough.

It’s also disappointing that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s phone call to his New Zealand counterpart failed to lift the veil of mystery from this affair. And his intervention with British authorities hasn’t helped either. Both these countries are responsible not just for acting in a manner that is disruptive to the game, but also bringing an ICC member and former world champion into disrepute. The Council must, therefore, investigate this matter and come clean about the real reasons for countries suddenly avoiding Pakistan. *