Saudi offer to mediate

One can only hope that Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al Saud did his homework before offering the kingdom’s “good offices” to resolve outstanding issues between Pakistan and India; because it’s at this point that the latter’s bilateral relations with any country that makes such offers begin to suffer. Delhi’s reasoning for flatly rejecting any sort of outside interference is that all outstanding issues between Pakistan and India are bilateral concerns, therefore not the business of any third country, no mater how friendly to either or both (as in this case).

But the problem with this line of reasoning is that Delhi at the same time refuses to begin bilateral negotiations with Pakistan on the most contentious issues, particularly Kashmir. That is how it has been able to fend off any progress on the issue for the longest time. There is, of course, also the pull of its immense market that tends to keep other governments, especially those friendly with it, from giving too much attention to ordinary things like human rights, international law, etc.

Pakistan, for its part, has still been able to make progress; especially over the last couple of years. Islamabad’s strategy to counter the paralysis in the international community is to present facts and data from on-ground sources and present its findings for the world to see and take notice. Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to speak at the United Nations once again in a few days, and no doubt he will bring up the issue of Kashmir, just like he’s done at all important international forums.

Slowly but surely, in this way Pakistan expects a number of countries to come round to its point of view. And it is a good sign that Muslim countries like the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), who’ve never really stood by us on the matter of Kashmir because of their own relations with Delhi, are also beginning to show some measured concern. The Suadi FM was careful to add, though, that the timing of any such initiative would depend on Islamabad and Delhi, which is how it should be. But when only one of the two principle players is interested in playing ball, and the other practically bends over backwards to retard any sort of progress on matters even remotely related to the logjam in South Asia, then everybody’s mettle is tested. Time, therefore, will tell if Riyadh is able to help matters at all. *