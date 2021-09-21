Usman Buzdar notifies Tariq Mahmood as Vice Chairman OPC Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Government has appointed Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan as Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab.

According to notification, upon approval of the Chief Minister, Punjab, Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan, is hereby nominated as Vice Chairperson of Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission under Section 3(2) of the Punjab Overseas Pakistani Commission Act, 2021, with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, British Pakistani Waseem Akhtar Ramay has been denotified. Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan is an acclaimed author, philanthropist an legal expert. Hassan holds a Master in Laws along with a Business degree from Northampton University, U.K. With extensive insights on the global state of affairs, his books and articles examine the key developments determining the world’s future. He is the UK president of the World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP). He has authored two acclaimed books on global affairs. A World In Chaos was published by Hay House from New York and ‘Dunya Badal Rahi Hey’ has been recently published in Urdu. He is the winner of the Brian Tracy Award of Excellence in 2019 and ‘Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award’ in 2020. He’s also there founding Chairman of Ali Zamam Trust UK & Pakistan, a charity set up in memory of his two children and dedicated to uplift the underprivileged and destitute children in Pakistan.

The main objectives of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission include the welfare of overseas Pakistanis, addressing their genuine complaints which fall within the provision of the Provincial Government, protection from land grabbing and similar other hazards, facilitation in their investments, removing hurdles and assisting in policy decisions on the basis of suggestions received from overseas Pakistanis. Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission is a Special Institution with Services and General Administration Department of Government of Punjab. The Commission is headed by the Chairperson the Chief Minister of Punjab who devolves his powers to the Vice Chairperson to run the Commission through the Commissioner and respective committees.

Speaking to the scribe, Syed Tariq Mahmood-Ul-Hassan expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Pakistan Mr Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Mr Usman Bazdar for entrusting him with the responsibility of serving the overseas Pakistanis.

“I will do my best to assist the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister and set up an effective mechanism to resolve the problems and challenges faced by of overseas Pakistanis. The Overseas Punjab Commission is an independent and constitutional body equipped with official powers and our entire team will work tirelessly to improve the outcomes in granting relief from qabza mafia and other irritants.”

“As an overseas Pakistani, I have deep insights into the challenges faced by them. My doors are always open for Pakistanis living abroad. Overseas Pakistanis are the engine of our economy and society. I plan to travel to many parts of the world to engage with them and resolve any issues faced by them on a priority basis through the official mechanism of the Commission,” he said.