FBR rules out extension for filing of income tax returns

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday clarified that it is not considering an extension in the date for filing annual income tax returns.

According to a statement by the FBR spokesperson, taxpayers should submit annual tax returns before September 30.

Responding to news regarding a supposed extension in the date, the spokesperson categorically denied the news. He stated that FBR headquarters has considered no proposal in this regard.

Earlier this month, the FBR advised all taxpayers to file tax returns by September 30, 2021. It advised in order to fulfil their legal obligation without waiting for the last date to avoid system delays. Because they occur when a large number of taxpayers log in for submission of returns near the deadline.

FBR had clarified at the time that there will be no extension in the due date for filing income tax returns.