Rahat Fateh Ali Khan mesmerises spectators with his thrilling performance

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan mesmerised the audience at Wembley Arena with his melodic voice. Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, has said that Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a “living legend” as he brings together four generations of South Asians who love Urdu music and poetry. He welcomed and thanked Rahat Fateh Ali for performing to south Asians in London.

Sadiq Khan was among thousands of others who enjoyed the performance of star singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan at historic Wembley Arena. Furthermore, Wembley Arena is an indoor arena adjacent to Wembley Stadium in London which is used for music, comedy, family entertainment and sport, the 12,500-seat facility is London’s second-largest indoor arena after The O2 Arena, and the ninth-largest in the United Kingdom.

In a tweet, Sadiq Khan said, “Absolutely incredible to be at a packed Wembley Arena tonight with the legend that is Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. It’s great to have London back buzzing again – our city is ready to entertain, inspire and enthral once more.”

Absolutely incredible to be at a packed Wembley Arena tonight with the legend that is Rahat Fateh Ali Khan! It’s great to have London back buzzing again – our city is ready to entertain, inspire and enthral once more. #LetsDoLondon pic.twitter.com/uannKBxBGh — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) September 19, 2021

The London mayor took to the stage halfway through the powerful performance by the singer and his band including Gumby on drums, Rashid Ali Khan on Saxophone, Mohsin Raza Shah on the lead guitars and Rahat’s younger brother Wajahat Ali Khan on the supporting vocals.

Rahat’s ‘legacy’ tour will last over 10 days from London, Birmingham, and Manchester to Leicester. After getting huge appreciation Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said that “I am so happy to perform in London. This was after two years of separation. Pakistanis, Indians, and Bangladeshis have come together for my show just because of one thing: positivity. I have positivity inside me and it’s the positivity that generates love.”

After two years of gap, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is back at the Wembley Arena to a packed Indian and Pakistani audience guitarist @RFAKWorld @ItsSalmanAhmed pic.twitter.com/ZNPH4mbC6B — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) September 19, 2021