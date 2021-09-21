New Zealand Cricket boosted security around their women’s cricket team who are touring England after a threatening email was received by English officials.

NZC, which last week abruptly abandoned the ‘ tour of Pakistan over security fears for the men’s team. “The White Ferns have now arrived in Leicester and, as a precaution, security around them has been boosted.”

The governing body said in a statement, “The ECB have received a threatening email relating to NZC. Although this did not specifically reference the White Ferns, it was treated seriously, investigated and deemed not credible.”

English cricket chiefs withdrew their men’s and women’s teams from next month’s white-ball series in Pakistan, citing “increasing concerns about travelling to the region”.