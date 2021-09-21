278th Urs celebrations of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai starts today

MATYARI: Annual celebrations of the Urs of a great Sindhi poet and Sufi saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (1689-1752) to start on Tuesday (today), Daily Times reported.

The celebrations will begin in the town of Bhitshah. According to the grave keepers, the celebrations will begin by putting flowers at the grave of Shah Bhittai in Bhitshah.

To celebrate the Urs, a huge number of devotees have gathered in Bhitshah. The Urs begins every year on 14th Safar and lasts for three days. The three-day ceremony of the Urs begins a with poetry recital, literary conference, and other cultural activities.

However, on the account of the Urs, the Sindh government has declared a public holiday in the province on September 22nd and reclined Covid related restrictions in the province since September 16.

On the other hand, last year the government had cancelled all official Urs celebrations due to the intensive Covid’19 situations.