PTI govt to inaugurate incomplete ‘Green Line BRT’ project

KARACHI: Awais Qadir Shah, Sindh transport minister said on Monday that the federal government was in a rush to inaugurate the “incomplete” Karachi’s Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

In a statement, the transport minister criticised the PTI government for taking credit for the Green Line BRT project that was actually started in PML-N’s tenure in 2016. “Nawaz Sharif launched the Green Line BRT project, not Imran Khan,” he said.

He further argued that Karachi’s first BRT project is still incomplete, but the PTI-led federal government looks in a rush to inaugurate the “incomplete project just like Peshawar BRT”. After following the arrival of 40 buses for the Green Line BRT project, the Sindh government today announced plans to bring 50 buses to Karachi under a provincial-funded transport project.

However, the announcement was made by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla while responding to a query from Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh during the assembly session. Adil Shaikh said that the chief minister and transport minister have repeatedly claimed to bring buses for Karachi, however, their promises have failed to fulfil.

On the other hand, it is apt to mention here that the first consignment of 40 buses for the Green Line bus rapid transit system (BRTS) reached the city on Sunday.