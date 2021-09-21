PM Imran Khan revives country’s sinking economy: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has not only revived the country’s sinking economy but also put it in the right direction.

In response to the statement of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said the country’s exports registered only zero per cent growth during five years tenure of previous government led by the incompetent prime minister Abbasi.

20 billion current account deficit was a great achievement for those who wanted to escape accountability, he said.

He said those who had been plundering the national wealth for 30 years were now demanding for 3 year accountability.

Three years have been passed, but corrupt ‘Sharifs’ and their courtiers involved in looting national wealth could not answer to their corruption, he added.

Gill said the fugitive who had fled the country under the pretext of taking medical treatment did not return to the country despite lapse of three years.