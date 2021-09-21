PM Imran Khan to address 76th UN General Assembly session today

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the United Nations General Assembly’s 76th session that is scheduled on Tuesday (today); in the session, the matters of economic upheaval, climate change, and the current situation of COVID’19 will be discussed, Daily Times reported.

In a tweet earlier today, the FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi said “Good to be in New York for UNGA76 where PM will deliver Pakistan’s policy address virtually. Pleased to be participating in various high-level meetings and side events, along with holding a diversity of bilateral meetings with my counterparts and UN leadership.”

On the other hand, earlier yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing an informal meeting on climate change urged the rich nations to fulfil the Paris Accord and expressed concerns over unrealized climate finance pledges by the developed countries.

The meeting was held jointly by the United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UNGA.