Art exhibition Beyond Narrative — Understanding Abstractionism to Its Core concludes

The exhibition Beyond Narrative is an ode to the genre of abstract art and its understanding in general public. In the Pakistani art scene, themes of abstractionism are still overlooked and are more commonly treated as a background to perhaps a more representational visual.

Despite this, it’s the most progressive style of painting to date. Abstractionism talks about basic human emotions and experience, which are universal in language. It allows one to be free of all constraints and narratives of what and how to make. It focuses more on instinct and possibilities of experimentation and the three selected artists are immensely talented and have been working in this genre for many years.

Asim Amjad’s oil paintings are full of drama, dialogue and are confrontational in nature coming from deep voids of melancholy and chaos. The work further explores uncanny themes such as emotional vulnerability. His experience working as an independent therapist at mental asylum adds an element of empathy for others. His personality is full of expression with colossal pain for humanity and injustice. He also writes poetry and often uses it as a verbal tool to describe his paintings.

Asiya Bajwa, on the other hand, in her practice explores probabilities of abstractionism while using various mix media techniques and philosophy behind colour therapy as muse to her creation. Her paintings hold a unique aura, soothing to the eyes with a calming effect on the mood. She uses pastel tones, childlike doodles, scratches, patchwork, needlework and emblematic shapes to develop an innovative and exquisite visual language to depict her expressions in the most subtle way possible.

Whereas, Sadia Farooq’ s work narrates happy times and mindfulness. Amorphous forms and symbols in her painting are both sacred and mundane at the same time. The use of sand and wood scrapes, as a main medium for painting, is reminiscent of the time she spent with these materials at a beach in Karachi. Her training as a miniature painter allowed her to amalgamate two styles of painting, abstract from far but on closer inspection the technique of gold-leaf gilding and the grainy texture of sand. The work reminds us of the material and rendered surface ‘Purdakht’ – similar to miniature paintings.

Beyond Narrative is the first step towards understanding abstract art and artists working in the Pakistani art fraternity.