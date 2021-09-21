Newly tarmacked Peak District Lane named the steepest climb in Britain

The steepest road in Britain is officially Ffordd Pen Llech in Harlech, North Wales, according to Guinness World Records. But intrepid cyclist and author Simon Warren, who specialises in hill climbs and is the author of the 100 Greatest Cycling Climbs series, has declared that he’s found a new contender – Bamford Clough in the Peak District. It was previously a lane that turned into a track, but it has now been completely tarmacked over. Walker Alan James, writing on a ukclimbing.com forum, said: ‘Having walked, I can say with confidence that it is the steepest surfaced road I have ever encountered.’ Warren recently tried to cycle up it, but the brutal climb defeated him, as road.cc reported. He tweeted: ‘Not happening. There is no way on earth I can ride up that. The goalposts are moved again. I give you the steepest climb in Britain.’ Another cyclist, with the Twitter handle ‘@geckobike’, also attempted to conquer the road, but also succumbed to the acute angle.













