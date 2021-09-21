PSEB approves budget of Rs382.263m for FY 2021-22

Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) on Monday approved the budget of Rs 382.263 million for Financial Year 2021-22.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque chaired the 47th Board of Directors meeting of Pakistan Software Export Board.

The meeting also discussed matters related to IT exports, setting up of Software technology parks and registration of freelancers, said a news release.

Secretary IT Dr Sohail Rajput was also present at the meeting.

Managing Director PSEB Osman Nasir briefed the chair about projects and targets of PSEB for FY 2021-22.

Federal Minister for IT directed PSEB management to complete all projects in a transparent manner.

He also appreciated PSEB’s initiatives. The meeting was apprised that PSEB would charge no registration fee to freelancers for one year.

Chairman Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) Barkan Saeed was also present.