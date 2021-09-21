Businessman forum sweeps SCCI elections 2021-22

All ten candidates of Businessman Forum group under leadership of Ilyas Ahmad Bilour won the executive committee elections of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Commerce (SCCI) with heavy margin for next term 2021-22. Polling was held here on Monday for elections on five each seats of Corporate and five Associate in premises of the chamber in a congenial atmosphere, which was continued without any interval from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For Corporate Group, Hussain Khurshid Ahmad, Farhad Asfandyar, Muhammad Arshad Siddique of the Businessmen Forum have secured 235 votes each, while Minhajuddin from the same group bagged 231 votes whereas Pervez Khan Khattak secured 230 votes, according to election commission results issued on Monday.













