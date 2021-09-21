‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ trends at #1 in India on YouTube

Seventh Sky Entertainment’s ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ has been making waves in the entertainment industry ever since its first episode.

This time, fans across the border have shown massive love and appreciation for the serial as KAM is now trending at no.1 in India on YouTube.

The engrossing tale about love and spirituality, helmed by the media moguls Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, has been setting new records in the industry since it went on-air.

The star of the drama, Feroze Khan, also took to his twitter to thank his millions of fans across the border. “The fans all across the world. Thank you,” he tweeted.

The latest episode of Khuda Aur Mohabbat also surpassed 14 million views in just 48 hours. It has also broken all YouTube records in the history of Pakistan. It’s safe to say that the heart-warming tale featuring Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz has won the hearts of fans all over the world.

