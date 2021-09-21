Ukhano says Feroze Khan wants to be a social media star

Famous travel video blogger and filmmaker Umar Khan, who is also known as Ukhano has said that wants to be a social media star with potentials.

During an interview, Umar said was asked by the host that who according to him wants to be a social media star? , Hamza Ali Abbasi, Feroze Khan and Mathira.

To this question, Ukhano instantly said, “Feroze Bhai, Feroze Bhai wants to be a social media star because he has bought a new bike and he’s himself making content on it, so yes”. Talking further about it he said that may be he also wants to take a break from acting and wants to do trail biking. Shafaat said that Feroze is doing a huge project to which Ukhano said that maybe he’s biking in that drama too.