Sindh writes letter to federation regarding air ambulance for treatment of Umer Sharif

The Sindh Health Department has written a letter to the Federal Ministry of Finance regarding the air ambulance for the treatment of legendary comic Umer Sharif.

In a letter to the federal government, the Sindh Health Department requested the Federal Ministry of Finance to release a foreign exchange budget of $169,800 in this regard.

The letter states that at the request of Umer Sharif s family, all the expenses for the air ambulance will be borne by the Sindh government. As the concerned air ambulance office is not in Pakistan, the provincial government has requested the federal ministry of finance to release a foreign exchange budget of $169,800 dollars in this regard.

According to the letter, Umer Sharif will be sent to the US by an on-call international air ambulance. The relevant foreign exchange budget will be provided to the Federal Ministry of Finance by the Department of Health. Matters for air ambulance should be completed as soon as possible.