Kuntz feels at home as he signs Turkey deal

ISTANBUL: Stefan Kuntz feels like he is “coming home” after signing a three-year contract as Turkey’s national coach with the aim to guide them to their first World Cup finals in 20 years. The 58-year-old former German international striker scored nine goals playing for Istanbul-based side Besiktas in 1995/96. Kuntz, who has established his coaching reputation on the back of coaching Germany to two European Under-21 titles (2017/21), looked back on those days with longing while formally signing his contract to replace Senol Gunes as Turkey’s new head coach. “It’s like coming home. It was an unbelievable one year in Besiktas,” Kuntz told reporters at the signing ceremony in Istanbul. No financial terms of the deal were disclosed. The football federation decided to part ways with Gunes after Turkey got thumped by the Netherlands 6-1 in a 2022 World Cup qualifier earlier this month — one of the worst losses in their history. Turkey are sitting third behind the Netherlands and Norway in World Cup qualifying Group F. This leaves them in danger of failing to qualify for a fifth successive World Cup finals.













