Abid wins Royal Palm Monthly Medal Golf

LAHORE: The September 2021 Royal Palm Monthly Medal Golf Tournament was held at the Royal Palm Club Golf Course here Tuesday. The format of this contest between golf players was stroke play over 18 holes. And while every contesting participant was buoyant about an acceptable performance, the end result only favoured those who avoided flaws in application of golfing skills and managed to hit meticulous tee shots off the tees and never wandered from the fairways. And in this September outing, tall and appropriately athletic Mohammad Abid sprang up as the champion of the day. With steadfast and unfailing accuracy in all round employment of golf techniques, be it off the tees or the fairways or even on the greens where handling of the putter can unsettle even the most gifted of golfers, Abid was brilliant. His gross score of 79 was an enabler and helped him to bloom as the top one in gross category of players competing in handicap category 0-15. Another participant of wholesome talent who won a position other than the first was Hussain Hamid. He too put up a good fight and the effort fetched him the runner-up slot. The net section performers in handicap category 0-15 were Manzar Bokhari and Asim Tiwana. The winner net was Manzar Bokhari while Asim Tiwana was successful in picking up the runner-up net prize. In the handicap segment 16-18, the noteworthy one was young Hassan Atta. The runner-up net was Saad Sikandar. Others who ended up gleeful with their performances in the handicap category 16 to 18 were Justice Abid Aziz and Rizwan Chaudhary. The senior section winner was Fida Raja (first gross) and the net winner was Fayyaz Raja (first net). In the women’s section, the gross winner was Minna Zainab and the net winner was Munazza Shaheen. The best in boys section was Wajahat Anwar.













