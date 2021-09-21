Abrupt end to series a ‘real shame’, says Kane Williamson

DUBAI: The effect of New Zealand’s decision to cancel the Pakistan tour will not last long, said New Zealand captain Kane Williamson terming the sudden call a “real shame”. In an interview to Sportstar, the skipper said: “I don’t know much about the details. Everything happened suddenly.” “I don’t know the details [of pullout]. It was a sudden call, but obviously, a real shame,” he said, adding that cricket in Pakistan is an amazing thing and supported by the masses. The star cricketer who is currently in Dubai for a cricket league, assured fans that he will try to find more details of the situation. Williamson said: “Cricket is very popular in Pakistan and there is so much passion there and I think the guys will be gutted to not have started and played the whole series.” Shedding light on the much-awaited series, the 31-year-old right-handed batsman said: “I was very happy that the series is being played in Pakistan. I know our team was looking forward to the series.” He, however, added that the decision to pull out was not players’ alone and rested with the government. “You want to be playing the game in all countries. It is an international game and there is so much passion for it around the world, particularly in Pakistan,” Williamson was quoted as saying by the Sportstar.













