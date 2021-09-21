Overseas Kashmiris urged to invest in tourism sector

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Monday highly commended the vibrant role of the overseas Kashmiris for projecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective and exposing the Indian forces atrocities on Kashmiri people at international level.

Addressing overseas Kashmiri living in Britain in a webinar, he said overseas Kashmiri were the asset of the country and playing a vital role for strengthening the economy of the country.

He said the government will highlight the Kashmir issue over the globe with the cooperation of the overseas Kashmiri.

He said the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has projected the Kashmir issue at international level effectively and has exposed the Indian nefarious designs over the globe and proved himself to be a real ambassador of Kashmiri people.

The AJK PM urged the overseas Kashmiris to forcefully register their protest on September 25, the day when the Indian Prime Minister will address the United Nations General Assembly.

He urged the overseas Kashmiris to invest in the tourism and other sectors and the government would provide all possible facilities to them in this connection an overseas cell is being established to facilitate them.

He said the government was taking all possible measures to accelerate the tempo of developmental activities in the state and to create a corruption free society, adding, all resources would be channelized for the welfare of the people of the state.

He said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has visited the line of control more than five times which was a great source of strength for the Kashmiri people and added that the present government attaches highest priority to resolving the problems of the people living at the line of control. The AJK PM paid rich tributes to the Pakistan Armed forces for defending the ideological and geographical frontiers of the country.

HR violations:

A meeting of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter was held here on Monday with its Convener, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in chair.

The meeting strongly condemned the ongoing atrocities and human rights violations by Indian forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani addressing the meeting said that the Modi-led fascist Indian government had put the regional peace at stake. He said that the Modi government was ignoring the concerns of the international community and was changing the demography of the territory to make the UN resolutions ineffective.

He said that Kashmiri people had great devotion to their youth who had sacrificed their lives for a great cause and India could not suppress their spirit of freedom through cheap tactics.

Other Hurriyat leaders said that India was committing genocide of youth in the occupied territory under a conspiracy.

They added that it was difficult to fill the gap created by the death of the veteran Hurriyat Leader, Syed Ali Gilani but all possible efforts would be made to fulfill the mission of their Quaid.

The leaders said that sacrifices of the Kashmiris had centre-stated the Kashmir dispute at international level and urged the United Nations and world human rights organizations to take notice of the genocide of Kashmiri youth and other human rights violations in the territory.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali in a statement issued in Muzaffarabad said, Narendra Modi’s address to the UN General Assembly is an insult to sane conscience.

He said that the usurper of human rights and butcher of Gujrat had no moral value to address the world’s most prestigious organization. He maintained that protests will be held in Kashmir on Modi’s speech.

Criticizing the Indian Prime Minister, he said, Modi is the killer of Kashmiri youth, violator of the basic human rights and has converted Jammu and Kashmir into world’s largest military jail, “a person with such profile if addresses the UNGA is itself an insult to humanity” he said. He said that on September 25, protests against Modi’s speech would be staged in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir and other district places.