Remand of two accused in Mubashir Khokhar murder case extended

A local court on Monday extended physical remand of two accused involved in the murder Mubashar Khokhar, the brother of provincial Minister Malik Asad Khokhar, for 14 days. The police produced the accused- Nazim Ali and Umar Hayat before Judicial Magistrate at Cantt courts on expiry of their physical remand amid strict security. The investigation officer informed the court that police investigations against the accused had been completed, adding that the challan against accused would be submitted to the court soon. Directing the police to present challan to court as soon as possible, the court extended the physical remand of the accused. It is pertinent to mention here that Mubashir Khokhar was shot dead during the wedding ceremony of his nephew on August 6. The police had registered a case against Nazim, Umar Hayat and three unidentified accused.













