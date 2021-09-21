US govt to assist renovation of Karachi’s Frere Hall

The United States government would assist for the renovation and restoration of Frere Hall Karachi, said new US Consul General in Karachi, Mark Straw during his visit to Frere Hall here on Monday.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Consul General and Cultural Officer of the US Consulate, Metropolitan Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi, Director General Parks and other officials, besides Dr. Kaleem Lashari, a cultural expert.

Earlier, Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab welcomed the US Consul General and other guests on their arrival at Frere Hall and visited various parts of the historic building with them, said a statement.

The US Consul General took a special interest in the Frere Hall Library and the Saddiqen Art Gallery on the top floor. Cultural Affairs Specialist Dr. Kaleem Lashari briefed the US Consul General and other guests on the historical background of Frere Hall.