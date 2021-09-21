Murtaza Bhutto’s death anniversary observed

Pakistan People’s Party(PPP) and Pakistan People’s Party (Shaheed Bhutto) separately observed the 25th death anniversary of founder chairman of PPP(Shaheed Bhutto) Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto on Monday at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, Naudero and Larkana. Leaders and workers of both the parties separately gathered at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to pay tribute to Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto for carrying forward the mission of his Shaheed father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Qura’an Khwani was also held at Al-Murtaza House Larkana and at the Mazar of Mir Murtaza Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto. A condolence meeting in connection of 25th death anniversary of Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto was also held in front of mausoleum of martyrs of Bhutto family at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, which was addressed, by prominent party leaders.













