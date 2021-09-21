Yemeni envoy calls for enhanced academic cooperation with Pakistan

Mohammed Motahar Alashabi, Ambassador of Yemen to Pakistan called on Prof Dr Muhammad T. Afzal, Rector, COMSATS University Islamabad to discuss enhanced academic cooperation and research exchanges between Yemen and COMSATS University on Friday.

He was accompanied by Dr Abdul Rahman Al-Salehi, Educational and Cultural Attaché, Embassy of Yemen in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the Yemeni ambassador iterated the cordial relations between Pakistan and Yemen, particularly in education and scientific research and emphasized on enhancing collaboration between the universities of the two brotherly nations. He said that the cooperation can take the shape of joint research projects, capacity building and training programmes for faculty members and exchange of experts.

Prof Afzal said that as host of the COMSTECH Inter-Islamic Network on Information Technology, COMSATS University would like to extend its expertise in information communication technologies, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence towards modernising Yemen.

He said that a standing offer of 100 COMSATS University post graduate scholarships for OIC member countries can also be availed by Yemeni students. Moreover, post-doctoral research opportunities for faculty members from OIC member countries can also be arranged at CUI through various funding sources. As the President of INIT, Prof. Afzal stressed the need for holding joint capacity building events for uplifting the Muslim Ummah in cutting edge technologies as well as developing linkages between research centers of the OIC countries.

Motahar Alashabi recalled that CUI had rendered technical expertise for the establishment of a university of science and technology in Yemen. A feasibility study for establishing the university prepared by CUI was presented to the ambassador.