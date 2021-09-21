Dawood Basketball Centre inaugurated at Aitchison College

Abdul Razak Dawood, Chairman BARD Foundation, inaugurated the Dawood Basketball Centre at Aitchison College on Saturday, in presence of Aitchison College principal, staff, students, BARD Foundation’s board of directors and some esteemed guests.

The state-of-the-art basketball centre was funded by the Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation as a platform for young, determined and aspiring athletes and sportsmen to practice, train and compete in the hopes of representing Pakistan at the national and international level.

Three basketball courts have been refurbished and upgraded in the Aitchison premises, which include one main court and two practice courts for students. Aitchison College has a history of producing some of the finest sportsmen in Pakistan, and with the esteemed addition of the basketball centre, BARD foundation is hopeful to nurture and promote more upcoming sportsmen that will go on to represent Pakistan.

The inauguration was followed by an exhibition match between the Aitchison College current students and alumni (Old Boys). Both the teams displayed a great show of sportsmen spirit and were in awe of the latest addition to Aitchison’s top-notch sports facilities.

On the occasion, Abdul Razak Dawood stated, “The BARD foundation believes that Pakistan is a country with unparalleled potential, and we’re determined to promote physical education, sportsmanship and create national and international level players that will make the country proud one day.” The basketball centre comes at the right time as schools are reopening and students will be invigorated to get back onto the fields and enjoy physical education on campus like old times.