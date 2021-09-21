Superior varsity gets associate membership of COMSTECH

Superior University has recieved the Associate Membership of COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence (CCoE) for its agenda of academic excellence, research productivity & commercialization. The confirmation letter from the Coordinator General of the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific & Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) has been issued.

The core mandate of COMSTECH is to strengthen cooperation among the OIC member states to enhance their potential in the realms of Science, Technology & Innovation (STI). Hence, this membership makes a great recognition of Superior University’s focus on innovation and emerging technologies. It also meets our agenda of increased institutional linkages and regional networks.

We are proud to be on the platform of COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence (CCoE) and excited on this historic opportunity to serve the Muslim world with Superior collaborative initiatives.