Saudi envoy inaugurates head office of Nova Group

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki and Nova Group Chairman Chaudhry Junaid Afzal inaugurated the head office of Nova Group in Islamabad.

The event was attended by ambassadors of many countries, esteemed political and social personalities, prominent businessmen and many important people associated with showbiz.

Having this office in Blue Area Islamabad, it will be easier for people to get information about all the projects.

Nova Group Chairman Chaudhry Junaid Afzal said, “The group has always considered the trust of the people and investors as its capital, and that is why the people have encouraged our every project.”