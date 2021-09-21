Bestway Cement sponsors X-Deosai ultra run

An Ultra Run, also called an Ultra-marathon, is a long-distance competitive foot race, longer than the traditional marathon length of 42.195 kilometers. More than 800 marathons are held throughout the world each year, with a majority of competitors being recreational athletes.

Bestway Cement Limited, the largest cement manufacturer of Pakistan, escalating its responsibility towards building a prosperous Pakistan,has once again stepped ahead andsponsoreda run for the World’s Highest Ultra Runnamed “X-Deosai Ultra Run” starting from Mount Bari La (5,300m+) located at World’s second highest Deosai Plains and ending at Chillam(3,869m).

Amongst the participants of the Ultra Run is Lt. Col. (Retd.) Dr. Abdul JabbarBhatti, an ambitious mountaineer whilst a medical doctor by profession. Mr. Bhatti isalso a recipient of President’s medal for pride of performance and Tamgha-e-Basalat. He was sponsored by Bestway Cement for his expedition to climbthe world’s highest mountain,Mount Everest in 2017.

Other athletes from different parts of the country will join the competition, attempting to break the Guinness World Record of Everest Marathon, which begins at GorakShep(5,212m) and ends at Namche Bazar(3,444m) and take our National Flag to new heights.

X-Deosai Ultra Run-2021, a six days event is being organized in collaboration with Government of GilgitBaltistan and FCNAstarting from September 17th to September 22nd 2021. The event will be the first of its category and is aimed at promoting healthy outdoor activities, Attract domestic and foreign enthusiasts and tourists and above all highlight Pakistan and our athletes around the world.