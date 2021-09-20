Dr Faisal visits Tarlai Health Center

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan Monday visited the Tarlai Health Center to monitor the services being offered to the citizens.

Dr. Faisal also received a briefing on the COVID-19 vaccine situation and asked the citizens to vaccinate themselves against Coronavirus. Dr. Faisal expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and available facilities for incoming citizens for Corona vaccination.He assured further improvements in vaccination centers to properly serve the citizens. He said that keeping in view the interest of citizens for COVID vaccination, the government has increased the staff and the number of centers.

He assured that the government will ensure the implementation of its health reform agenda to make positive changes in hospitals. Dr. Faisal personally met citizens to know the exact situation and heard their concerns related to the Corona vaccination. He urged the health staff to properly serve the patients at the center.