Exports increase by 24% to Rs742,259 mln in two months

ISLAMABAD: The exports from the country in rupee term witnessed an increase of 23.86 percent during the first two months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding month of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

According to PBS provisional figures issued by PBS, the exports from the country during July-August 2021-22 were recorded at Rs742,259 million as against the exports of Rs599,255 million during July-August 2020-21. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports from the country increased by 38.87% in August compared to the exports of August 2020. The exports during August 2021 amounted to Rs. 368,847 million against the exports of Rs. 265,600 million during August 2020.

On month on monthly basis, the exports increased by 1.22% when compared to the exports of Rs. 373,412 million in July 2021. The main commodities of exports during August, 2021 were knitwear (Rs. 59,761 million), readymade garments (Rs. 46,565 million), bed wear (Rs. 43,448 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 30,880 million), cotton yarn (Rs. 16,987 million), rice (Rs. 14,765 million), towels (Rs.13,586 million), made up articles (excl. towels & bedwear) (Rs.10,845 million), Basmati rice (Rs.8,285 million) and fruits (Rs.6,355 million).

On the other hand, Imports during July–August 2021 totaled Rs. 1,971,740 million as against Rs. 1,168,727 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 68.71%. Likewise, Imports during August 2021 amounted to Rs. 1,081,961 million as against Rs. 889,779 million in July 2021 and Rs. 556,064 million during August 2020 showing an increase of 21.60% over July 2021 and of 94.57% over August 2020.

Main commodities of imports during August, 2021 were petroleum products (Rs. 146,370 million), medicinal products (Rs.74,712 million), petroleum crude (Rs.72,609 million), natural gas, liquefied (Rs. 62,316 million), Palm Oil (Rs. 53,005 million), plastic materials (Rs. 43,624 million), iron & steel (Rs.38,773 million), electrical machinery & apparatus (Rs.35,333 million), power generating machinery (Rs.28,834 million) and iron & steel scrap (Rs. 28,731 million).