University professor grows different fruits on a single tree

An American university professor has come up with a tree in which different fruits are grown. As technology continues to evolve with time, we get stunned by hearing stories and news about amazing discoveries.

A foreign news agency reported that Sam Van Aken, who has won several art awards to his name, started working on the idea named the “Tree of 40 Fruit” back in 2008 when he grafter different vegetables for an art exhibition. It then became his passion. The university professor said his creation is an ‘artwork’.

‘I see trees as an artwork,’ he said in an interview with a foreign news agency. ‘Like the hoaxes, I was doing, I want the tree to interrupt and transform every day.’ He added: ‘When the tree unexpectedly blossoms in different colours, or you see these different types of fruit hanging from its branches, it not only changes the way you look at it, but it changes the way you perceive (things) in general.’

However, the tree is unnatural because it was made through the multi-fruit trees chip grafting method. Sam explores around New York State in February every year where he picks 12-18 inch parts from different stone fruit trees. He prefers this specific variety because of its special capabilities.