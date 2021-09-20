New monsoon spell to enter in country from today

ISLAMABAD: The Meteorological Department on Monday forecast entry of a new monsoon spell in the country from today evening. The monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in the country which will bring rainfall in Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan region.

This monsoon system will bring rainfall with wind and thunderstorm from Thursday 23rd September to Saturday 25th September (Saturday). Moreover, rain with isolated heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, upper Punjab including Rawalpindi and Lahore, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Gilgit-Baltistan with gaps from today to Friday.

According to the weather report, rain with isolated heavy falls is also expected in South Punjab including Multan, Eastern Balochistan including Quetta, Kalat and in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, TharParker, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana in Sindh from Thursday to Saturday.

On the other hand, the southern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern parts of Punjab and Kashmir, south eastern parts of Sindh and western parts of Balochistan are expected to receive slightly above normal rainfall in September, the PMD said. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its September outlook predicted normal rainfall for most parts of the country.