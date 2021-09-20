FBR announces 10.54 percent sales tax on petroleum products

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced 10.54 per cent sales tax to be charged on petrol. According to the notification, the percentage of sales tax to be charged on petroleum products included 11.64 percent on high-speed diesel, 6.70 percent on Kerosene oil, 10.54 percent on petrol and 0.20 percent on light diesel.

In the fresh FBR notification it appeared that no changes have been made on the sales tax to be charged on fuel products and previous charges were also maintained. However, according to the notification issued on Sept 15 by the Finance Ministry stated that, the federal government increased the price of petrol by Rs5 per litre for the next 15 days of September 2021.

The government approved Rs5 per litre increase on petrol and Rs5.01 per litre in the price of diesel. The price of kerosene oil was enhanced by Rs5.46 while the rate of light diesel was marked up to Rs5.92 per litre.

Meanwhile, a citizen had challenged the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products in the Lahore High Court (LHC). The petitioner stated in his petition that the government has increased the prices of petroleum products last week without approval of the federal cabinet. He said, the increase in petroleum prices has put an additional burden on the people already going through inflation.