Akhuwat distributes interest-free small loans among 400 families in Faisalabad

Akhuwat Foundation disbursed interest-free of Rs 12 million among 400 families in the district during the last 24 hours. Member Akhuwat Standing Committee Dr Khalid Mehmood Shauq told APP that Akhuwat was providing small interest-free loans to poor and deserving families, so that they could start their own business for livelihood in a respectable manner. In this connection, loan cheque distribution ceremonies were held at four places in Faisalabad, including Makki Masjid Gojra Road Sammundri, Commissioner Complex Mosque, Irrigation Department Mosque and Madani Masjid Samanabad, where small interest-free loans were provided to 400 families under Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance scheme.













