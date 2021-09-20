Pakistan to celebrate Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival

The Mid-Autumn Festival is an important traditional festival of the Chinese nation. With ancient legends and touching stories, it embodies mankind’s vision for a harmonious and happy life. From September 18 – October 6, 2021, hosted by the Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation of China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism and jointly organised by the Network of International Culturalink Entities, overseas China Cultural Centres and China Tourism Offices, the Mid-Autumn Festival: A Moonmoment to Remember.

Large scale brand activities will be launched for people around the world.

The theme of this activity is based on traditional Mid-Autumn Festival culture, focusing around four major sections which include Mid-Autumn Festival Classics, Food Delicacies of Mid-Autumn, Mid-Autumn Ode to Music, Mid-Autumn Poetry and Chorale, promoting culture and tourism through virtual exhibitions, online concerts, food workshops, short videos, mini training classes and other forms of rich and colourful activities. The festival will promote Chinese traditional festivals and cultural customs in a comprehensive and three-dimensional way, convey the value of family harmony, social harmony and express the best wishes for reunion, harmony and health.

“Let us meet the clouds, across time and space, beyond the country, standing on the same planet, looking at the same round moon, telling the stories of the heart and spending a colourful Mid-Autumn Festival together!”

During this period, some exciting event previews and highlights will be launched for the viewers.