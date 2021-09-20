Black Caps arrive in Dubai after abandoning Pakistan tour

DUBAI: The New Zealand cricket team arrived in Dubai early Sunday after fleeing Pakistan but officials refused to give details of the security threat that forced them to abruptly cancel their tour. While some information had been shared with the Pakistan Cricket Board, “specific details could not, and will not, be disclosed — privately or publicly”, New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said. Upcoming scheduled tours by England, Australia and the West Indies are now in jeopardy. “The BLACKCAPS have arrived in Dubai after leaving Islamabad on a charter flight last night,” New Zealand Cricket said in a statement. “The contingent of 34 players and support staff are now settling into their Dubai hotel and undergoing their 24-hour period of self-isolation.” Players not involved in next month’s Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates will return to New Zealand as soon as flights and quarantine facilities can be arranged.













