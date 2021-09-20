Former pro cyclist Chris Anker Sorensen dies in Belgian crash

BRUSSELS: Former pro cyclist Chris Anker Sorensen was killed in a road accident on the sidelines of the world championships in Belgium on Saturday, local media reported, citing Denmark’s TV2 Sport. The 37-year-old, who won a stage of the Giro d’Italia in 2010, was in Belgium to report on the tournament which starts Sunday. Belgian broadcaster Sporza said that Sorensen was out cycling when he was involved in a collision with a car. In his riding career, Sorensen competed for the CSC, Saxo Bank and Tinkoff teams. As well as winning the eighth stage of the 2010 Giro, he captured the sixth stage of the 2008 Criterium du Dauphine and was Danish national champion in 2015.













