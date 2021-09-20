Zoë Kravitz responds to her Met Gala bejewelled dress

The recently-concluded Met Gala was a fashion extravaganza. Several celebrities turned up looking their outlandish best. Among them was Zoë Kravitz who looked stunning in a risqué Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello slip dress, which was adorned with Jessica McCormack diamonds.

The look impressed fashion critics, but some were quick to point out how bare it was. Replying to a similar concern, the Big Little Lies actor wrote, “Being uncomfortable with the human body is colonisation/brainwashing. It’s just a body. We all got em.” The comment was shared by the Instagram page ‘Comments by Celebs’.

Speaking with Vogue, the actor further heaped praise on Jessica McCormack. “I live in her jewellery, I really do. Once I put something on, I just could leave it on. I love that Jessica creates these special, unique pieces that look great with a gown, but also a T-shirt. That’s totally my vibe.”

The actor also stated that Met Gala is “all about wearing the clothes and not letting the clothes wear you… People showing up and feeling like they have some sense of personal style… like it’s their version of the theme excites me,” she was quoted as saying.