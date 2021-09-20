Covid-19 tally of active cases in country drops below 64,000

The national tally of active Covid-19 active cases on Sunday dropped below 63,909 as 2,580 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 3,164 people recovered from the disease.

Seventy-one patients died on Sunday, 61 of whom were under treatment in different hospitals while 10 perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Out of the total 71 deaths, 24 were under treatment on ventilators. Currently, there are 4,964 Covid-infected patients under treatment in a critical condition in various healthcare facilities of the country.

The national Covid positivity ratio on Sunday was recorded at 4.7 percent. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities of Sargodha, 61 percent, Bahawalpur, 55 percent, Lahore, 55 percent, and Multan, 72 percent. The maximum oxygen beds were occupied in four major cities of Bannu, 57 percent, Swabi, 68 percent, Sargodha, 60 percent, and Bahawalpur, 55 percent. Around 533 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB). Some 55,027 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 16,390 in Sindh, 20,313 in Punjab, 11,084 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,289 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,744 in Balochistan, 410 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 797 in AJK. At least 10 more people contracted coronavirus in Balochistan on Sunday, taking the tally to 31,806. According to health officials, no deaths were reported in the province. So far 344 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus. As many as 31,146 patients have recovered from the disease in the province so far.

Sindh reported 650 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 450,104. According to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, 12 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus as the death toll jumped to 7,270. He further said that 297 more patients recovered overnight, lifting the total to 413,756.

Punjab reported 1,185 Covid cases and 31 more deaths due to the virus on Sunday. According to provincial health secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, 10 deaths were reported from Lahore during the period. He said that active cases in Punjab now total 22,525, adding that the tally of the positive cases in the province stood at 421,801. The official further stated that the total number of deaths due to the virus is currently at the 12,394 mark. The health secretary said that some 386,882 patients have recovered from the disease so far. “As many as 20,313 tests were conducted in Punjab since Sunday, totaling 7,183,408 tests,” he added.

The official informed that positivity ratio in the province is currently at 5.8 per cent, adding specific SOPs have been issued for various sectors. He urged the public to take strict precautions and get vaccinated, terming it the only and effective solution against the virus. Around 1,132,726 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.