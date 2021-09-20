Tri services contingent participates in Bright Star 2021 in Egypt

Pakistan Armed Forces’ contingent comprising Army, Navy and Air Force troops participated for the first time since 2009 in Multinational Exercise Bright Star 2021 conducted at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt. The closing ceremony of the exercise was held at Mohamed Naguib Military Base with 20 participant countries including Egypt, United States, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Cyprus, Iraq, Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco, Kenya, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Greece, Kuwait, UAE, Tunisia, Nigeria, Tanzania and France, said an ISPR news release here received. Engineer-in-Chief, Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejazvatt ended the closing ceremony of the exercise. The two weeks long exercise was focused on the capability to counter regional hybrid threats, strengthen regional stability by fostering combined force interoperability, joint force integration and enhance maritime security operations.













