Policeman deployed for security of anti-polio team shot dead in Kohat

A policeman deployed for the security of the anti-polio team was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Kohat on Sunday. According to a private TV channel, unidentified individuals opened fire on an anti-polio team in Dhal Behzadi district of Kohat and fled. Police personnel and rescue volunteers rushed to the location as soon as the incident was reported. The body of the deceased cop was shifted to a nearby hospital and handed over to the next of kin. The provincial police have launched a search operation to nab the accused after gathering evidence. Following the incident, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan offered condolences over the death of the policeman and expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the family. The police were directed by the chief minister to take the necessary steps for the immediate arrest of those involved in the crime. “Those who fired on the polio team are the enemies of our children. The perpetrators of the incident cannot escape the clutches of the law,” the minister said, adding that incidents such as this will not dampen the morale of the polio vaccination teams.













