Sindh govt to arrest unvaccinated people following NCOC orders

Sindh government has decided to arrest unvaccinated people in the province after fresh directives being issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for expediting COVID vaccination in the country. According to a notification issued by the Sindh home department in light of fresh directives issued by the NCOC, travelers on motorways would require to get vaccinated by September 20. It further said that buses and other equipment of the transport companies would be confiscated over the presence of unvaccinated staff. The hotel and restaurants would be sealed over unvaccinated staffers including those involved in home deliveries. The unvaccinated travelers would not be able to avail train services from now onwards.













