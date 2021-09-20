Rains predicted in country during next week

The monsoon currents penetrating the country from Monday till Saturday will bring rain with isolated heavy falls in various parts during the period, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the Spokesperson of PMD, the monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in the country from September 20 (Monday) evening or night and likely to continue till September 25(Saturday).

Under the influence of this system, rain-wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Okara, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan, Gilgit-Baltistan (Ghizer, Astore, Diamir, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Nagar, Ghanche and Kharmang) with occasional gaps from Monday to Friday.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is also expected in Tank, Karak, Bannu, D.I. Khan, South Punjab (Bhakkar, Layyah, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Khanpur, Khanewal, Multan), Eastern Balochistan (Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Quetta, Ziarat, Kalat (and in Sindh (Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Thar Parker, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana) from September 23 (Thursday) evening or night to September 25 (Saturday). About the possible impacts, the PMD revealed that the prevailing very humid and hot weather conditions are likely to subside during the forecast period. While the wind-storms may cause damage to the vulnerable structures. During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. Rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Sialkot Airport 55mm, Lahore (Gulberg 08mm, Nishtar Town 02mm), Jhelum 01mm, Sindh: Islamkot 36mm, Chacharo 07mm, Dhahali 03mm and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 09mm. Highest maximum temperatures recorded during this time span was Sibbi 43 °C, Dalbandin and Nokkundi 42C.