Govt to ensure use of EVM for transparent elections: Khattak

Federal Minister for Defence, Pervez Khattak has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government will ensure the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) for transparency and impartiality in the general elections of 2023 through constitutional admendment. He expressed these views while addressing a reception hosted to celebrate victory in recently held Cantonment Board elections in Nowshera. Pervez Khattak said that the opposition parties have been exposed before the people as they did nothing, except looting and plundering of the national exchequer. He said the masses have become aware and they voted in favour of PTI candidates in recently held Cantonment Board elections. The Defence Minister assured that the incumbent government will leave no stone unturned for development, prosperity of the country and to facilitate the common man.













