BOP, PSPA launch Masawaat Programme for transgenders

The Bank of Punjab (BOP) and Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) jointly launched Masawaat Programme for transgenders, who face a range of personal, social, cultural, and economic headwinds, which often exposes them to a high risk of isolation, social and financial exclusion. This programme will provide unconditional cash transfer for elderly transgender persons with a benefit amount of Rs 3,000 per month and Rs2,000 per month for disabled ones. All payments will be transferred electronically by the Bank of Punjab, which will open new vistas of banking, including financing, for this particular segment, in line with the overall agenda of promoting financial inclusion in the country. The launching ceremony was hosted by The Bank of Punjab at Crystal Hall PC Hotel Lahore. Zahid Mustafa (Group Chief Consumer & Digital Banking – BOP) welcomed the guests and gave an insight on the various ongoing projects under the umbrella of Govt’s Ehsaas Programme running all across Punjab being managed by PSPA in collaboration with the BOP.

The projects include ‘Khidmat Card PWD’ for differently-abled persons, ‘Zewar-e-Taleem Programme’ for girls enrolled in public sector schools, ‘Ba-Himmat Bazurg Programme’ for elderly persons above the age of 65, ‘Sila-e-Fun Programme’ for elderly artists who have served in related field for more than 25 years, ‘Punjab Human Capital Investment Project -Health & Nutrition CCT’ for underprivileged women to utilise the health and nutrition services during first 1,000 days lifecycle of the child which include pre/post-natal care, skilled birth attendant, growth monitoring, vaccination and immunization.