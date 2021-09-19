I’m going to Pakistan tomorrow, who coming with me? : Gayle tweeted

West Indies opener Chris Gayle lifted the spirits of Pakistan fans with his tweet , “I’m going to Pakistan tomorrow”.

A huge number of Pakistani fans on Twitter lauding him for standing behind the country in its time of need. The cricketer’s statement soon became the top trend on Twitter in Pakistan.

The 41-year-old allrounder announced he was flying to Pakistan, he also welcomed others to go with him to the cricket-insane country. Chris Gayle gave Pakistani fans the news they wanted. It is not clear if Gayle is coming to Pakistan or not. However, a few Pakistani cricket fans communicated please and hailed his statement.

I’m going to Pakistan tomorrow, who coming with me? 😉🙌🏿 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) September 18, 2021

Muhammed Amir also welcomed him in Pakistan. “See u there, legend,” Amir had tweeted. ” The decision will “bite you [New Zealand] in future”, Amir criticized New Zealand on their decision.

see u there legend 😁😁😁😁 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 18, 2021

Many cricket lovers showered praise on Chris Gayle for his decision and welcomed him in Pakistan. The cricketer has won the hearts of Pakistani cricket fans by his positive gesture.

The New Zealand Cricket board on Friday backed out of the much-awaited tour, citing a security alert from their government. While, the Pakistani authorities assured the team of complete security but they insisted on calling off the series.

It was their unilateral decision, PCB said in a statement, the NZC informed that they had decided to cancel the series due to security concerns.