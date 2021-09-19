CJP inaugurates Pakistan Corner at Al Azhar University Jakarta

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed has inaugurated the Allama Muhammad Iqbal Room and Pakistan Corner in the library of Al Azhar University Jakarta.

The Chief Justice was currently on a four-day visit to Indonesia, accompanied by Justice Ejaz ul Ahsan, to participate in the second Judicial Conference of Constitutional and Supreme Courts/Council of OIC Member/Observer States.

The inauguration event was held at Al Azhar University, Jakarta, one of the prestigious universities of Indonesia, which was attended by the Rector of Al Azhar University, faculty members and select students, said a message received here.

In his opening remarks, Rector Al Alzar University Asep Syaifuddin welcomed the guests, expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for the initiative and hoped that it would bring youth of both the countries closer to each other. In his remarks, Ambassador of Pakistan Muhammad Hassan explained the historic nature of brotherly relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.

He stated that the embassy was exploring more innovate ways to raise the level of bilateral relations, especially through educational cooperation. Justice Ejazul Ahsan, thanked the government of Indonesia for the warm hospitality and lauded the efforts of Embassy of Pakistan and Al Azhar University in enhancing the educational collaboration.

He hoped that establishment of Pakistan Corner and Sir Allama Muhammad Iqbal Room at the University would provide an opportunity to Indonesian students to explore history and rich literary heritage of Pakistan and the thoughts and philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. The dignitaries also visited Pakistan Corner and Sir Allama Muhammad Iqbal Room.