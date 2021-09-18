Minister lauds Sialkot business community for completing mega projects

Provincial Minister for Environment Punjab Muhammad Rizwan said on Saturday that business community of Sialkot had set an example of excellence by completing several mega projects on self-help basis in the district.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants after inaugurating the first Modern Biological (Industrial) Wastewater Treatment Plant here at Leather Field Group of Companies, Wazirabad Road. The minister said that Leather Field Group of Industries had set a good example and other industries to start similar projects to save environment by setting up a biological (industrial) Wastewater Treatment Plant. He said that every member of the society had to play his role for the eradication of pollution.

“We all have to work together for the better environment and ensure a healthy environment for future generations”, he said, adding that there was a threat of severe shortage of clean drinking water in the near future.