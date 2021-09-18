New RCCI president elected unopposed

Nadeem Rauf was elected unopposed as the new president of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) as no one submitted nomination papers against him. According to a statement issued here, Senior Vice President Asim Malik and Vice President Tallat Awan were also elected unopposed. According to Election Commission RCCI, no nomination papers were received against the said three members for three seats: President, Senior Vice President and Vice President hence the election commission declared the said candidates as winners. On the occasion, Nadeem Rauf assured the business community that he would take all possible steps for a solution to their problems. The newly-elected office-bearers will take charge of their duties on Oct 1.













